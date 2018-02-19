FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Business News
February 19, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Greece closer to get disbursement of new loans: Eurogroup's Centeno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece is close to receive a new disbursement of loans from its euro zone creditors after having completed most of the required reforms, the head of the Eurogroup of the bloc’s finance ministers said on Monday.

“Of all the 110 prior actions, only two are still outstanding which are outside the control of the government. I am confident they can be cleared soon,” Mario Centeno told a news conference after a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

The next tranche of loans is of 5.7 billion euros, Centeno said, adding that it is up to euro zone states now to do what necessary to unlock the funds.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.