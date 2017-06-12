FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
#Energy
June 12, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 2 months ago

BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks

1 Min Read

The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.

Less than two weeks ago, shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency on climate change, a resolution supported by BlackRock and other large institutional funds.

BlackRock also said it requested to meet Exxon's independent directors over the past two years.

However, the world's largest publicly traded oil company declined to make directors available, citing a non-engagement policy between board members and shareholders.

BlackRock is Exxon's third largest investor with a more than 4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Exxon was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

