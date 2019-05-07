Facebook executive meeting with lawmakers ahead of FTC settlement

FILE PHOTO: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was meeting with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of an expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, a spokesman for Senator Jerry Moran said.

Sandberg was expected to meet with Moran on Tuesday amid reports that the social media giant will soon settle an investigation of revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said last month the settlement could cost between $3 billion and $5 billion.

Moran is also one of six senators on a working group to draft a bill aimed at setting standards for online privacy for consumers.

Facebook did not immediately comment on Sandberg’s meetings.