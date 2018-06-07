India seeks Facebook's response over reports of data sharing without consent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has asked social media company Facebook Inc to respond by June 20 to media reports of sharing users data without their explicit consent, a government statement said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo and emoticons are seen on a coffee mug at the reception of its new office in Mumbai, India May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

“Recently there are media reports claiming that Facebook has agreements which are allowing phone and other device manufacturers access to its users’ personal information, including that of their friends, without taking their explicit consent. The Government of India is deeply concerned about reports of such lapses/violations,” the statement said.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sought an explanation from Facebook seeking a detailed factual report on the issue. Facebook has been asked to respond by June 20.”

Facebook faced criticism in the United States on Wednesday from Republican and Democratic lawmakers who demanded that the social media company be more forthcoming about data it has shared with four Chinese firms.