WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It will mark the fourth investigation of the social media company which also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.