Two possibly exposed to sarin at Facebook California facility: official

(Reuters) - Two people were possibly exposed to the nerve agent sarin at a Facebook Inc mail facility in Silicon Valley which has been evacuated, a local fire official said on Monday.

“We have two possible exposures but right now they are not exhibiting any signs or symptoms,” said Jon Johnston, fire marshall for the city of Menlo Park where Facebook is based.

Two buildings were evacuated, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported. Agents from the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, a spokesman for the agency said.

Representatives for Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sarin, a toxic compound that disrupts the nervous system, has been used as a chemical weapon.