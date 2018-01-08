Facebook, Sony/ATV sign music licensing deal

(Reuters) - Sony/ATV said on Monday it signed a licensing agreement with Facebook Inc that will allow the social media platform’s users to upload and share videos from the music publishing company’s catalog on Facebook and Instagram.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The multi-year deal will allow artists associated with Sony/ATV — whose catalog includes Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran — to earn royalties from the use of their music on the social media platforms.

Facebook’s deal with Sony/ATV follows a similar deal with Universal Music Group in December, to retain users and attract advertisers.