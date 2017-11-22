FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
November 22, 2017 / 5:30 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) first institutional investor, has sold three-quarters of his remaining stake in the social network, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel delivers his speech on the U.S. presidential election at the National Press Club in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thiel, who is a member of Facebook's board, now owns 59,913 Class A shares in the company after selling 160,805 shares for about $29 million. bit.ly/2zd34za

Thiel sold roughly 20 million of his 26 million Facebook shares for $400 million following its stock market listing in 2012.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

