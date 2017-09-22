Tropical breeze blows down Fendi's Milan catwalk

MILAN (Reuters) - Geometric designs in tropical hues breezed along Fendi’s catwalk in Milan on Thursday as the Italian fashion house showed off its spring-summer 2018 collection.

The luxury label, part of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, showcased clothes by Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi in colors redolent of sea, sand and exotic landscapes, and in fabrics as light as gossamer.

The show, on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, was held in Fendi’s Milan headquarters.

“In a world where Italian Futurism meets tropical travel, the collection emerges in a swirl of Caribbean colors and flavors,” a style note said.

First down the catwalk was a geometric outfit with an off-the-shoulder, deep v-neck jacket in ocean blue and red and yellow stripes, matched with a knee-length skirt in the same symmetrical lined motif.

Models parade at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The geometry of the lines recurred in many of the otherwise airy and floaty designs. Fluid organza blouses were matched with straight leather skirts, dresses were off the shoulder and tops and skirts were decorated with palm leaf shapes.

Models including Gigi Hadid, sister Bella and Kendall Jenner strutted to drum and bass music and the calls of tropical birds.

The collection included the new “Mon Tresor” bucket bag, the “Runaway” tote and new versions of the “Kan I F” bag, a company note said.

Fendi showed off fur coats in different lengths, decorated with stripes, flowers or the group’s F logo.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday. Also showcasing their collections on Thursday are Italy’s Prada and eclectic brand Moschino.