Asymmetrical cuts by Japan's Ujoh close Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan Fashion Week wrapped up on Monday with clean, asymmetrical cuts from Japan’s Ujoh by designer Mitsuru Nishizaki, an enthusiast of the Italian fashion capital where he made his debut two years ago.

Ujoh, established in Tokyo, showcased in Milan in 2015 a collection at an event for emerging international designers, sponsored by Italy’s national fashion association. Nishizaki held his first show last year, with the patronage of fashion scion Giorgio Armani, a great supporter of young creative talents.

“Milan is where I really started and it is a valid platform for emerging designers... it is good because young people can confront themselves with other people and other countries,” Nishizaki told reporters.

After spending time in his home country he said he intended to go back to what he called “the international wave”.

Designs for Ujoh’s spring summer 2018 collection were mainly asymmetrical, with layered looks and elegant masculine styles.

“I believe that asymmetric cutting particularly fits spring.. with a balance attained thanks to the use of light fabrics,” Nishizaki said.

Slits in the sleeves, open cuts and parts of clothes bunched by drawcord created simple overlaying effects.

Styles were mainly in the colours of black, white and navy blue, with splashes of magenta red, gold, camel and flower pattern prints in beige and light blue and red.

Models wore one shoulder overalls, parachute-style light raincoats, zigzag cut vests, oversize shirts and coats with wide pockets.

“It’s been a positive and particularly rich week, with shows by big names as well as young talents, like Ujoh,” Italy’s fashion association President Carlo Capasa told Reuters.

He added that the six-day fashion extravaganza in the Italian fashion capital - with almost 160 collections showcased and a multitude of presentations and events - had made Milan more relevant on the international fashion scene.

“What do you want more than this? It has been the most beautiful Fashion Week Milan has hosted in the last years,” Capasa added.