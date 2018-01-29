FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Deals - Americas
January 29, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's Fibria shares jump on reported Paper Excellence interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA) rose 7.6 percent in early Monday trading on a report that Netherlands-based Paper Excellence was considering acquiring it.

Paper Excellence, which is controlled by the owners of Indonesia’s Asia Pulp & Paper Co Ltd, has hired Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC11.SA) to advise on a possible acquisition of Fibria, newspaper O Globo reported on its website, without saying how it obtained the information.

    But two sources close to Fibria said the company is not seeking a buyer and that controlling shareholders have not received any bid.

    Fibria is expected to publish fourth-quarter results after market close on Monday.

    Representatives for Fibria, BTG Pactual and Paper Excellence declined to comment.

    Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.