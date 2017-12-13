British princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Princes William and Harry joined the cast of the new film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in which the royal brothers both play small roles, on the red carpet at the film’s European premiere in London on Tuesday.

The event, at the Royal Albert Hall, saw stars including Mark Hammill, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver join the princes on the red carpet, surrounded by an honor guard of armor-clad storm-troopers.

“It’s not only the most action-packed, it’s just the most emotional, it pulls you in several different directions, it’s spontaneous,” Boyega told Reuters of his impressions of the Walt Disney Co film, which is widely expected to top 2017’s global box office.

The princes appear in the film as storm-troopers, clad head-to-toe in the characters’ signature white armor. During Tuesday’s event, they were greeted on the red carpet by robot character BB8, and presented with souvenir storm-trooper helmets.

The pair filmed their parts during a visit to the film’s set in Pinewood Studios near London in 2016.