Australia's Cate Blanchett to head Cannes Film Festival jury
January 4, 2018 / 9:44 AM / a day ago

Australia's Cate Blanchett to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian movie star Cate Blanchett will head the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Cate Blanchett poses during a photocall for the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Blanchett, 48, received international acclaim for her role as Elizabeth I of England in Shekhar Kapur’s 1998 film ‘Elizabeth’ and has won three Golden Globe awards.

Other jury members for the 71st edition of the festival, which will run from May 8-19, will be announced at a later date.

Blanchett, who recently took part with other Hollywood figures in a campaign to help fight sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, will become the 11th woman to chair the event in the festival’s history.

She will take over from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar as jury head at Cannes, which last year awarded its “Palme d‘Or” to the Swedish satirical drama film ‘The Square’.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans

