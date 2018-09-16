FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

'Illusion' to think states can completely prevent financial crises: Weidmann

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Governments cannot completely prevent a repeat of events like the 2008 global financial crisis even though regulations have been tightened since the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago, Germany’s top central banker told Bild newspaper.

Germany's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann arrives to deliver a speech in Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bundesbank President Jen Weidmann said German banks were not only victims of the 2008 financial crisis, but many institutions had also taken on more risk than they could ultimately carry.

Regulations had been tightened since then, but it would be “an illusion” to think that governments could completely avert such crises, he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton

