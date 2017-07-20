FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Shares in Fincantieri gain as STX deal seen closer
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
July 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 21 days ago

Shares in Fincantieri gain as STX deal seen closer

1 Min Read

The logo of STX is seen during a press conference at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, western France, January 4, 2017.Stephane Mahe

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fincantieri rose on Thursday after French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said an accord with the Italian shipbuilder over STX France could be found soon.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided after his election in May to review the terms of a deal to sell a large stake in the STX France shipyard to Fincantieri.

Le Maire said late on Wednesday that a new solution over STX should be found in the coming days, also involving state-controlled Naval Group, and that Fincantieri's investment would lay the foundation for a broader accord between the two countries in the shipbuilding industry.

By 0719 shares in Fincantieri rose 3.2 percent outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in Milan's all-share index.

"We argue that the news on STX is positive," broker Akros said in a note.

Reporting by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.