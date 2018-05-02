FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Amazon offers to buy 60 percent stake in India's Flipkart: CNBC-TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy a 60 percent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

FILE PICTURE - The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc’s bid for the e-commerce company, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.

Representatives at Amazon, Flipkart and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
