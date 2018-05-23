SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it is selling its roughly 20 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart [IPO-FLPK.N] to Walmart Inc (WMT.N).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru, India, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Walmart said earlier this month it will pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Flipkart, the U.S. retailer’s largest-ever deal.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to give further details.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said earlier this month the $2.5 billion investment through its private equity fund in Flipkart made last year was worth $4 billion.