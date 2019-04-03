Flybe cancels about 5 percent of its flights on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: An airport worker examines a flybe aircraft before it takes off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe said about 5 percent, or 30 individual flights, were canceled on Wednesday, blaming a host of factors including pilots’ leaves, Easter holidays and network restructuring.

Flybe, which carries 8 million passengers a year between 81 airports across the UK and Europe, said it was working on some mitigation actions, but did not provide further details.

The airline, which flies over 210 routes across 15 countries, said affected customers can re-book their travel on an alternate flight or apply for a full refund. bit.ly/2OGs9Lv

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital bought Flybe, Britain’s biggest domestic airline in February, through a joint venture company called Connect Airways for an initial 2.2 million pounds.

The deal was later revised to sell the airline’s main trading company Flybe Ltd and online operation Flybe.com Ltd to the consortium for 2.8 million pounds without needing shareholder backing.