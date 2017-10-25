National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was demoted to the scout team on Wednesday and is expected to be inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Oct 1, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old Bryant told reporters Wednesday he is not playing Sunday. When asked why, Bryant said, “Social media.”

Bryant told reporters after Wednesday’s practice he is frustrated.

Bryant was targeted twice and caught one pass for 3 yards during last Sunday’s 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

- - -

Out-of-work free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the movement of NFL players protesting by kneeling during national anthem while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers last year, is expected to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday in New York, but there is no confirmation whether Kaepernick will attend.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said he expects Kaepernick will be invited, according to ESPN. The invitation would be extended by the players, not the league, Lockhart said.

- - -

The Cleveland Browns are staying with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, naming him the starter for Sunday’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Hue Jackson announced that Kizer, who was benched in the second half after throwing two interceptions last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, will make his second straight start.

Kizer was pulled for the second time in three games. Cody Kessler took his place in Sunday’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans. Kizer also was benched in Week 5 for Kevin Hogan, who started the sixth game for the winless Browns.

- - -

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov 27, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Noah Spence on injured reserve after he suffered another dislocated shoulder against the Buffalo Bills.

Spence, the Bucs’ 2016 second-round draft pick, was injured in Sunday’s 30-27 loss -- his fourth shoulder dislocation in the past two seasons, including two this year. The injury will require more surgery, the team announced.

The Buccaneers also signed defensive end Darryl Tapp and cornerback Deji Olatoye.

- - -

The Seattle Seahawks added veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney to bolster their pass-rushing depth as the two sides agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field, Oct 23, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 37-year-old Freeney spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Indianapolis, earning Pro Bowl honors seven times and first-team All-Pro honors three times.

- - -

The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Dontrelle Inman from the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional draft pick.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed the trade, but did not reveal specifics. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited sources as saying that the conditional pick is a seventh-round selection in 2018 and will be based on Inman’s production this season.

- - -

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown passing performance in Monday night’s win over the Washington Redskins.

The NFL also announced that Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper took the AFC offensive honor in Week 7 as he made 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-30 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown and 76-yard interception return for a score in the 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard earned the AFC defensive award for his three-interception performance in the 12-9 win against the winless Cleveland Browns.