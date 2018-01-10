Bosch says takes diesel software manipulation allegations very seriously

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL] on Wednesday said it took “very seriously” allegations of diesel software manipulation, responding to a lawsuit brought by U.S. law firm Hagens Berman.

Hagens Berman accused Ford Motor Co of rigging its F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks with emissions-cheating devices to ensure they passed tests, in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The lawsuit also names Bosch as a defendant.

“Bosch takes the allegations of manipulation of the diesel software very seriously. It is a well-known fact that these allegations remain the subject of investigations and civil litigation involving Bosch,” the company said in a statement.

“Bosch is cooperating with the continuing investigations in various jurisdictions, and is defending its interests in the litigation,” it added, declining to comment further.