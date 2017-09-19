FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries
#Business News
September 19, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a month ago

August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asian bond buying by foreign investors fell to a six-month low in August as North Korea tensions limited fresh purchases in the region’s assets.

Their total purchases in five Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India stood at $ 5.2 billion, the lowest since February.

Foreigners sold Malaysian bonds for a third successive month in August, while inflows into India and South Korea fell from the previous month.

For graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2jFcWyp

Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vyas Mohan

