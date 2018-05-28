FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 7:26 AM / a few seconds ago

India's Fortis Healthcare says consortium agrees to re-open bidding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS) said on Monday it had received a letter of consent from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman family Office to re-open the bidding process, weeks after its board accepted the consortium’s investment offer.

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, India, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

The consortium had offered to invest 18 billion rupees ($266.9 million) in the company. Fortis has been in the middle of a five-way bidding war with local and international suitors wanting to invest in the firm or buy it.

    Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier
