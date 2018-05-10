FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

India's Fortis Healthcare accepts investment offer from Hero, Burman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS) said on Thursday its board has accepted an offer from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office to invest in the cash-strapped hospital chain.

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The group offered to invest 8 billion rupees ($119 million) in Fortis’ hospitals business at a price of 167 rupees per share.

The recommendation by Fortis’ board would be sent to shareholders for approval, Fortis said.

Hero Enterprise is an investment company formed by Sunil Munjal, founder of India’s largest motorcycle maker Hero Group.

The Burman Family Office is the private investment arm of the family that owns consumer goods company Dabur India.

    Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

