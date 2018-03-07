FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Americas
March 7, 2018 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

Altra Industrial to buy Fortive units in $3 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC.O) said on Wednesday it would buy four units of Fortive Corp’s (FTV.N) automation & specialty business in a $3 billion deal to bolster its presence in the power transmission and motion control industry.

The deal comprises $1.4 billion in cash and debt and $1.6 billion in newly issued shares to Fortive’s shareholders, the companies said in a statement.

Altra makes mechanical power transmission components used in industrial applications. Fortive’s automation & specialty business makes mechanical parts such as clutches and brakes.

Structured as a Reverse Morris Trust deal, the transaction will be tax-free for shareholders.

Fortive will contribute a part of its automation and specialty business to a new wholly owned unit of Fortive which with then merge with a unit of Altra.

“With Fortive A&S, we gain exposure to industries with attractive secular growth dynamics, including the medical, robotics, factory automation and food and beverage industries,” Altra Chief Executive Officer Carl Christenson said in a statement.

    The deal is expected to close by end of 2018.

    Goldman Sachs & Co is Altra’s financial adviser, while UBS Investment Bank advised Fortive.

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.