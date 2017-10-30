FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fosun Pharma to buy France's Tridem for $73 million
October 30, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in a day

Fosun Pharma to buy France's Tridem for $73 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd (600196.SS) (2196.HK) said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for 63 million euros ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa.

A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group in Shanghai, China September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Chinese drug maker said in a statement that it will buy shares in Tridem from major shareholders including Financière des Lices, Multicroissance, and a French fund FCPR PMC II.

Tridem has a sales network covering 21 French-speaking African countries and regions.

This month, Fosun Pharma bought 74 percent of India’s Gland Pharma for around $1.1 billion.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
