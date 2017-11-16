FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sante! France welcomes start of Beaujolais Nouveau wine season
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 16, 2017 / 4:35 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Sante! France welcomes start of Beaujolais Nouveau wine season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Early-morning parties, parades and lots of raised glasses marked the release of the 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau wine across France on Thursday.

A barman serves a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau wine in a bistrot in Paris, France, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Made from Gamay grapes, the red wine is the most popular vin de primeur - wines that regulations allow to be sold in the same year the grapes are harvested. French law requires that the wine not be released for sale until 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday each November.

“It is important, yes, we taste it. I am not saying we are going to buy it every day but today, we do. It is important,” Sebastian Viry, who was sampling the wine in a Paris cafe on Thursday, told Reuters.

Although sales have been declining for 15 years, 22.5 million bottles were sold worldwide in 2016, down from 25.7 millions in 2015.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.