French film star Deneuve hospitalized after 'limited' stroke

FILE PHOTO: French actress Catherine Deneuve smiles during a photo call at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005. - REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a “limited” stroke, her family said.

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days’ rest,” AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent.

Artmedia, the agency representing the actress, confirmed the terms of the statement to Reuters.

Nicknamed the “Ice Maiden” because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France’s leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.

She won fame for her portrayal of an umbrella seller’s daughter in Jacques Demy’s 1963 musical “Les Parapluies de Cherbourg” (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg), for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 1965, she triumphed as a frigid, schizophrenic woman in Polish director Roman Polanski’s harrowing “Repulsion”. In 1968, she was nominated for a BAFTA Best Actress award for “Belle de Jour”, in which she plays a woman who spends mid-week afternoons as a high-class prostitute while her husband is at work.

In 1993, Deneuve was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “Indochine”.

Often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, the blonde Deneuve is a fixture at Paris fashion shows and is known for her biting wit.

Last year, she and 99 other French women denounced a backlash against men following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment amounted to “puritanism”.