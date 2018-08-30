FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

French actor Depardieu faces rape investigation, denies wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gerard Depardieu is being investigated by the Paris prosecutor over accusations of rape and sexual assault, a judicial source said - though the French actor denied any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.

Gerard Depardieu waves as he arrives during a red carpet event for the movie "Novecento- Atto Primo" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Italy September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“I can confirm a complaint was registered on August 27 in the jurisdiction of the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor. The case was passed on to the Paris prosecutor,” the source said.

A lawyer for Depardieu dismissed the accusations.

“Gerard Depardieu denies any wrongdoing. He will cooperate in the investigation and will answer questions,” Herve Temime told BFM television.

One of France’s most prolific actors, Depardieu has taken part in about 170 movies in his career and gained international recognition in 1990 after starring in English language comedy “Green Card”.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Gerard Depardieu attends a new conference to promote the movie 'Saint Amour' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos/File Photo

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by John Irish and Andrew Heavens

