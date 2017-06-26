FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
France to make public spending cuts as 2017 deficit to exceed 3 percent: finance minister
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2017 / 7:12 PM / a month ago

France to make public spending cuts as 2017 deficit to exceed 3 percent: finance minister

2 Min Read

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 12, 2017.Costas Baltas

PARIS (Reuters) - France will make new public spending cuts across the board to meet the 3 percent EU deficit target in 2017, its finance minister said on Monday, after broadcaster TF1 cited national audit officials as saying it would overshoot estimates.

Former President Francois Hollande's government had predicted 2.8 percent earlier this year, which would have respected the European Union target for the first time in a decade.

However, TF1 said that national audit officials, who will publish a review of estimates on Thursday, anticipated the deficit would be at 3.2 percent in 2017.

"We shall see on Thursday," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the broadcaster's evening news bulletin. "The only thing I can confirm is that if we don't do anything before the end of the year, then we will not meet our European commitments."

Le Maire said there would have to be public expenditure cuts ranging from the state and local government to social services.

"France has been drugged by public spending. We have to reduce public spending because it's a question of national sovereignty," he said. "We ... will make a number of proposals concerning all public spending."

Reporting by John Irish and Sophie Louet; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.