a month ago
France cannot seek a delay on deficit cutting target: EU's Moscovici
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a month ago

France cannot seek a delay on deficit cutting target: EU's Moscovici

1 Min Read

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici ruled out on Monday a possible request from France to delay its efforts on cutting its deficit.

France, the euro zone's second largest economy, foresees a reduction in its deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, which would be the first time since 2007 that it has met an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent.

"It is out of the question, no delay, only a serious budget policy needs to be on the table," Moscovici told France 2 television, when asked if France could possibly postpone this target.

New finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on June 23 that his government would implement "difficult" measures this summer to ensure France honors its pledge on cutting the deficit.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

