FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
France will respect EU budget rules: Le Maire
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championship
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a month ago

France will respect EU budget rules: Le Maire

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017.Michel Euler/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday France will respect European Union budget rules and will also push for economic reforms, starting with labor laws.

"France will respect its European budget commitments," Le Maire told reporters on his arrival to a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

He said the French government will push for the country's "economic transformation," including the reform of labor laws. The structural changes will help meet budget targets, he said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Robin Emmott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.