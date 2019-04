FILE PHOTO: A cement plant of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico, August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it will help to reconstruct France’s Notre-Dame cathedral, which lost its roof and iconic spire in a massive fire this month.

The company said in a statement it would match donations made by its employees and assist in rebuilding efforts with various products and services, including through its research centers in Paris and Biel, Switzerland.