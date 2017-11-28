Art auction house Artcurial buys upmarket estate agent John Taylor

PARIS (Reuters) - French art auction house Artcurial has agreed to buy John Taylor, the upmarket estate agent that has spent more than 100 years selling properties in places such as the Riviera to the global jet set.

Artcurial and John Taylor, which did not disclose the price of the acquisition, said the takeover extended an existing partnership between the two, which had seen Artcurial offer its art expertise services to John Taylor’s clients.

John Taylor was founded in 1864 in Cannes, as the Riviera became a popular destination for the British aristocracy.

The company’s website says its clients in the past have included King Edward VII, members of the French upper class, Henry Fonda and Gianni Agnelli. Its modern day clients include wealthy Britons, Russians and Middle Eastern citizens.

Properties currently listed on the John Taylor website include a 9.8 million euros ($11.6 million) residence with a swimming pool in Saint Tropez and a 1.5 million euros family apartment in Paris’ chic 16th district.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)