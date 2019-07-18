The French will have to work longer for full pensions in new reform

PARIS (Reuters) - French citizens will be encouraged to work longer and will only get a full pension from the age of 64 instead of 62 now, the government’s special advisor on pension reform on Thursday.

In a report to be presented to the prime minister, Jean-Paul Delevoye said the French could still retire at 62 as promised by President Emmanuel Macron during his campaign but they would have to work two years longer to draw a full pension without any discount in a new system due to take effect in 2025.

The reform is potentially explosive, with unions having traditionally sent millions of people onto the streets to protest against previous changes to pensions.