FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the French National Assembly during the questions to the government session in Paris, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - A French tax on tech companies was definitely adopted by parliament on Thursday after the Senate approved a final version of the bill in defiance of a U.S. investigation.

The vote in the opposition-controlled upper house on Thursday showed the issue had met transpartisan support in France. The tax is due to kick in retroactively from the start of 2019.

Related Coverage Factbox: State of play in closing digital revenue tax loophole