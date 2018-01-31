FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

France to name and shame worst cases of tax fraud: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government plans to name and shame people guilty of the worst cases of tax fraud as part of a broader crackdown on tax evasion, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

Philippe said the tougher measures were particularly necessary as his government intended to cut business and household taxes.

“For grave offences, the French must know who is trying to absolve themselves of their legitimate tax obligations,” Philippe said during a question and answer session in the lower house of parliament.

He said tax advisers who help clients break the law would also be punished and tax authorities would receive more material and legal resources to identify cases of fraud.

France has not had a tradition of naming and shaming individuals and companies.

But the government last year started publishing the names of firms it said were not meeting gender equality obligations - fulfilling a promise by President Emmanuel Macron during last year’s election campaign.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Heavens

