G20 climate talks will be difficult: German official

Police officers stand guard near the venue of G20 leaders summit in Osaka, western Japan June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BERLIN (Reuters) - Discussions on climate change will be particularly tough at the G20 summit of leading economies in Osaka, Japan, this year, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Countries within the group have widely differing views on climate change, with the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seen as a leading opponent of attempts to shift the global economy to lower carbon production.

“Negotiations on the topic of climate will be especially difficult this time,” a German government official said.