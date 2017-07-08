FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
May says several G20 members want ambitious trade deals with UK
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a month ago

May says several G20 members want ambitious trade deals with UK

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Carlos Barria

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Leaders from several members of the Group of 20 economic powers expressed a "strong desire" to forge "ambitious new bilateral trading relationships" with Britain after it leaves the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday.

Speaking at the end of a G20 summit in Hamburg, May said: "Some of the countries I've been talking to here have shown great interest in working with us on trade arrangements in the future - the United States, Japan, China, India."

Turning to the Paris accord aimed at combating climate change, she added: "Like other world leaders here, I am dismayed at the U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris agreement and I've urged President Trump to rejoin the Paris agreement."

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Holden; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.