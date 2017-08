German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the Civil20 summit, bringing together civil society organisations from over 50 countries to discuss its recommendations to the G20 in Hamburg, Germany, June19, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the G20 group of the world's biggest economies needed to counter all attempts to weaken financial market regulations and also needed to do more to regulate shadow banking.

Merkel will host a G20 summit in Hamburg next month.