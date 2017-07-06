Merkel sees options for G20 solution on climate policy

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she saw various options for resolving differences over climate policy at a G20 summit in Hamburg that she is hosting.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces tension at the meeting with other leaders from the big Group of 20 economies after he decided last month to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Merkel told reporters that as host of the summit, which formally starts on Friday, it was her role to find compromises. On climate policy, she added: "There are various options, which can be discussed."