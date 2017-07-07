Mexico government says NAFTA renegotiation to start on Aug 16

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray delivers a speech during an address to the media at the foreign ministry building (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governments of the United States and Mexico agreed to begin the process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade agreement (NAFTA) on August 16, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.

"We now have a date to start the negotiation process," said Videgaray, following a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto at the Hamburg G20 summit.

Videgary said both governments agreed the renegotiation "should be a relatively quick process" that looks to "generate agreements, at least in general terms, by the end of the year."