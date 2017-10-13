FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio frets over euro zone's labor market slack
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 8 days ago

ECB's Constancio frets over euro zone's labor market slack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Broad measures of euro zone unemployment remain high, even if the bloc has created more than 7 million jobs since the beginning of its economic recovery, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) and Vice President Vitor Constancio are seen after a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the single currency, when including measures such as part-time workers who are seeking more hours and people discouraged from working for various reasons, remains around 17 percent to 18 percent.

That is holding back wage growth and keeping a lid on inflation, Constancio said in a presentation on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

He added that while the euro zone’s economic recovery is broad-based and consolidated, raising inflation back toward the ECB’s target of nearly 2 percent is “quite difficult” given the labor market slack.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.