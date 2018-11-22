Business News
Russia says G20 draft communique project touches trade, global restrictions, WTO

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak gestures as he arrives for the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A draft G20 communique covers trade and issues related to the World Trade Organisation, among other topics, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

The Group of 20 leading world economies is due to meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Argentina.

Storchak told reporters there were major disagreements with the United States over the draft communique and that Argentina was asking all member countries to get actively involved in the drafting of the document.

