OECD's Gurria says coordinated approach to tax reforms is only way forward

FILE PHOTO: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria speaks at a news conference following the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

RIYADH (Reuters) - OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Saturday that there was a need for a coordinated approach to tax reforms and that it was the only the way to redefine international tax infrastructure.

“A coordinated answer is not the better way forward but, given the alternatives, the only way forward. Multilateralism has proven to be the most effective model on international tax management,” he said.