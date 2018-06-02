FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

'Good progress' possible on tariffs at G7 leaders' meeting: UK's Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers meeting in Canada have laid the groundwork for progress to be made next week on resolving concerns about U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Saturday.

United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, third from left, walks back to his hotel after meetings at the G7 Finance ministers summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Asked if he was confident there would be a deal on tariffs when G7 heads of government meet in Quebec next week, Hammond told Reuters: “I’m confident that there will be a discussion on it and I hope they will make some good progress - we have prepared the ground for that.”

On Friday, some of the United States’ closest allies attacked the Trump administration for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and mounted challenges with the world’s top trade body, fouling the mood at the G7 finance ministers’ meeting.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Paul Simao

