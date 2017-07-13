FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital
#Deals - Europe
July 13, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a month ago

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 22, 2016.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct, the retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a 25.75 percent stake in Game Digital, the computer gaming group said on Thursday.

Ashley's Sports Direct owns stakes in a number of other retailers including Debenhams and French Connection.

Game Digital, which has a market value of 41 million pounds ($53 million), warned last month it was struggling to meet demand for the new Nintendo Switch console.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

