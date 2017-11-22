FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peter Thiel may look to buy Gawker.com: BuzzFeed
November 22, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Peter Thiel may look to buy Gawker.com: BuzzFeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Venture capitalist Peter Thiel may be looking to buy online news site Gawker.com, BuzzFeed said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Thiel's lawyers have objected to the currently ongoing sale process of Gawker.com, saying that he has been prohibited unreasonably from bidding for the website's assets, the internet media company reported, citing a federal bankruptcy court filing. (bzfd.it/2zYuQmk)

Thiel, who is Facebook Inc’s first major investor and a co-founder of payment service PayPal, is known for funding the Hulk Hogan lawsuit that led to the shutdown of Gawker. The site published an article in 2007 about Thiel’s homosexuality.

He may buy the defunct website to stop any legal threats against him or to remove content, BuzzFeed reported.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

