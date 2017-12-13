Gemalto rejects Atos takeover bid

PARIS (Reuters) - Gemalto (GTO.AS), the world’s largest maker of chips found in mobile phones and credit cards, on Wednesday rejected a takeover bid from French technology consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA), saying the 4.3 billion euro offer undervalued the company.

FILE PHOTO - The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The bid came earlier this week as Gemalto is under pressure after posting four profit warnings in a year and having missed a chance to strengthen its security business through a large acquisition.

“We believe that Gemalto - the world leader in digital security - is best positioned to grow successfully on a standalone basis and create long term value for its stakeholders, including its shareholders,” Gemalto’s management wrote in a letter to Atos CEO Thierry Breton.

They added that Atos’ offer “significantly undervalued” Gemalto because its share price did not yet reflect its growing position in businesses like cybersecurity.