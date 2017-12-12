FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gemalto says board has until Friday to review unsolicited Atos bid
December 12, 2017 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

Gemalto says board has until Friday to review unsolicited Atos bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French security software maker Gemalto (GTO.AS) has until Friday to review the unsolicited all-cash bid made by consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA), Gemalto’s board said on Tuesday.

The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“The company subsequently informed Atos that it would carefully review the proposal and respond to it before such date,” it said in a statement.

Atos offered 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion), or 46 euros a share, dividend included, to buy all of Gemalto to boost its cyber security services as states and big corporations seek to cope with a growing number of attacks on the Internet worldwide.

Gemalto has taken Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) as financial advisor. Law firm Allen & Overy acts as its legal advisor.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq

