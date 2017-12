PARIS (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense group Thales (TCFP.PA), which has agreed to buy chipmaker Gemalto (GTO.AS) for 4.8 billion euros ($5.66 billion), said on Monday it retained the financial leeway to seize other acquisition opportunities.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Chief Executive Patrice Caine also told a news conference that Gemalto’s staff will have the opportunity to get jobs at Naval Group, a unit of Thales.